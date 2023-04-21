Governor Kelly signs state budget for next three fiscal years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed the state budget Friday, but not without vetoing several provisions.

The Office of the Governor signed the state’s budget, House Bill 2184, for Fiscal Year 2023, Fiscal Year 2024, and Fiscal Year 2025, which allocates funding to allow the state to continue its path of economic growth through targeted investments in workforce development, health care, and affordable housing.

Governor Kelly shared the following statement regarding the signing of the state budget.

“This budget advances the mission of my administration, to make Kansas the best place to raise a family,” Governor Kelly said. “Thanks to our laser-sharp focus on growing the economy, we have a record surplus that we can use to make critical investments in health care, affordable housing, our foster care system, and other essential services everyday Kansans rely on.”

Governor Kelly applauded the bulk of the bill, including paying off debt, investing in the workforce, the foster care system, and higher education scholarships. She also called on lawmakers to fully fund K-12 education when they return and expand Medicaid.

The budget prepares Kansas for the future by adding a $1.6 billion Rainy Day Fund, saves taxpayers money by paying off debt, invests in Kansas workers, grows the Kansas workforce by investing in higher education, restores Kansas’ historic downtowns and attracts businesses to the state, expands affordable housing, continues to repair Kansas’ foster care system, expands mental and physical health care and increases reimbursements for providers, and invests in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity.

However, Governor Kelly issued 15 line-item vetoes, including an abortion alternatives program through the state treasurer’s office and a prohibition on state universities using diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring.

In a statement, House Speaker Dan Hawkins said the vetoes show the governor is not middle of the road.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen nine pages of line-item vetoes in a Kansas state budget before, especially for a budget that is not only balanced and sustainable but also passed the House with bipartisan support. The ‘middle of the road’ governor vetoed everything from supporting women in need to a provision preventing the promotion of radical ideology to be advanced with taxpayer dollars at our state universities to even making it harder for Kansas youth to enjoy outdoor activities. Rest assured, the legislature will examine each of these line items and will take up overrides on several of them next week,” Hawkins said.

