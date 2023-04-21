Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable housing development throughout the state.

The Office of the Governor announced Senate Bill 17 was signed today by Governor Kelly. Senate Bill 17 updates the Kansas Reinvestment Housing Incentive District Act (RHID) to open the program to benefit the entire state. The bill adds guardrails to prioritize the development of affordable housing. RHID provides the local government with a financing tool to work with developers to address housing shortages.

Governor Kelly released a comment regarding the signing of Senate Bill 17.

“The best way to grow the economy is to make sure our workforce has access to affordable housing,” said Governor Kelly. “After landing some of the largest economic development projects in our state’s history, we must have the resources in place for workers to fill those roles, and that means making sure we have accessible housing in every corner of the state. I am pleased the legislature came together to address this need for Kansans to keep our economy growing.”

Kansas Senator for District 23 Rob Olson shared a comment about Senate Bill 17.

“To retain and attract a skilled workforce and continue Kansas’ growing economy affordable housing options are necessary,” Senator Olson said. “I am pleased with the Legislature’s work and Governor Kelly signing this bill as it will bring additional development and construction jobs and housing options across the state.”

Additionally, Governor Kelly signed Senate Sub for House Bill 2053, House Sub for Senate Bill 229, Senate Bill 243, and House Sub for Senate Bill 244.

Details about the bills signed today by Governor Kelly are listed below.

Senate Sub for House Bill 2053: Creates a state-funded presidential primary to be held on March 19, 2024, and establishes voter registration and voting procedures for such election.

House Sub for Senate Bill 229: Establishes a nine-member commission to study the compensation and benefits of legislative members and establishes compensation rates for state officials to make rates competitive and to entice more people to participate in public service leadership.

Senate Bill 243: Updates requirements and procedures for settlement agreements involving a minor.

House Sub for Senate Bill 244: Makes technical updates to several codes and statutes, including the Kansas General Corporation Code, the Business Entity Transactions Act, the Business Entity Standard Treatment Act, the Kansas Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act, and the Kansas Uniform Partnership Act.

