Gas prices, now averaging $3.42 a gallon, continue to rise in Kansas

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As warmer weather arrives, motorists across Kansas continue to pay more to fuel up their vehicles.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Friday morning in Kansas was $3.42.

That’s up a penny from Thursday’s price of $3.41; up 10 cents from $3.32 a week ago; and up 38 cents from $3.04 a month ago.

Though prices continue to trend upward, unleaded fuel on Friday was 35 cents cheaper than the $3.77 of a year ago.

Kansas gas prices, as usual, continue to be cheaper than the national average. Friday’s national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.68, which is 26 cents higher than the Kansas average.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday remained virtually unchanged from Thursday, which also was $3.68.

Friday’s national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was up 2 cents from $3.66 a week ago and up 25 cents from $3.43 a month ago, but was down 44 cents from $4.12 a year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel on Friday was averaging $3.88 per gallon in Kansas, unchanged from Thursday’s prices. Diesel fuel in the Sunflower State was up 4 cents Friday over $3.84 a week ago and up 3 cents over $3.85 a month ago. Diesel fuel was 91 cents cheaper on Friday than the average price of $4.79 a year ago in Kansas.

The national average for diesel fuel on Friday was $4.19 per gallon, virtually the same as Thursday and 31 cents higher than the Kansas price. Diesel was 2 cents per gallon cheaper than a week ago, when the national average was $4.21 a gallon. Friday’s price for diesel also was 9 cents cheaper than the $4.28 a month ago. Diesel on Friday was 87 cents cheaper than the national average of $5.06 a year ago.

Unleaded fuel on Friday in Topeka ranged in price from $3.25 to $3.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. Diesel fuel prices in Topeka on Friday ranged from $3.73 to $4.09 per gallon.

