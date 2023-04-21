Friday forecast: Staying cool but dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern through the weekend is the freeze warnings with lows in the 30s and even 20s both tonight and Saturday night with Saturday night the cooler night. The fire danger threat is also high today and tomorrow due to the strong winds. Rain chances return next week as temperatures remain cool.

Taking Action:

This weekend’s lows will be down in the 30s (even 20s) both nights. Cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation by this evening. Rain chances exist next week especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Consider a Plan B on those days to remain inside.

With the concern for lows this weekend to drop near or below freezing, the question is will this be the last time this season. It’s possible but not guaranteed. The cool air hangs around the northern half of the US through the beginning of May and if conditions line up right including it getting down into northeast KS, temperatures may still drop in the 30s after this weekend but the uncertainty will be how cool in the 30s. With this being beyond the 8 day, too early to say so stay tuned.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 46 Record Low Sunday is 30° (1982)...high probability of tying the record but good chance the record low is broken. (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW/W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday: Starts out colder in the upper 20s-low 30s but will be warmer and more in the upper 50s-low 60s for highs with lighter winds as well, around 10 mph with gusts at most 20 mph. Clouds will start to move in late in advance of our storm system.

This storm system will bring several rounds of rain to the area for the work week. While there are some specific details that could change including when rain begins and when it ends, confidence is high Tuesday and Wednesday will have the highest chances for rain. And yes we are talking rain, very low risk for t-storms so severe weather is not expected. Many spots could end up getting 0.50″-1.50″.

