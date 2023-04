TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews battled a blaze late Thursday at an east-side house.

The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1900 block of S.E. 21st.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the fire.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.