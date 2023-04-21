Czechland Polka Band marks 50 years of entertainment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local polka band is celebrating 50 years of entertaining crowds - and you’re invited to join them!

Jean Holt and Bob Dolezilek with the Bohemian Lodge visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

The 50 Year Celebration for the Czechland Polka Band is Saturday, April 22. The mean begins at 6 p.m., with dancing starting at 7 p.m. at Bohemian Hall, 8605 NW Crawford Rd., Rossville, KS.

Cost is $8 single / $15 couple / $4 ages 12-18.

