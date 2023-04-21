Crews respond to report of fire early Friday at southeast Topeka business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a fire early Friday at a southeast Topeka business.

Firefighters were sent around 4:20 a.m. to Southwest Publishing at 4000 S.E. Adams on a report of a blaze inside the business.

Several fire units responded to the east side of the building.

Initial reports indicated smoke was found inside the structure.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

