Crews respond to report of fire early Friday at southeast Topeka business

Crews responded to a report of a fire early Friday at Southwest Publishing, 4000 S.E. Adams in...
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Friday at Southwest Publishing, 4000 S.E. Adams in southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a fire early Friday at a southeast Topeka business.

Firefighters were sent around 4:20 a.m. to Southwest Publishing at 4000 S.E. Adams on a report of a blaze inside the business.

Several fire units responded to the east side of the building.

Initial reports indicated smoke was found inside the structure.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in...
Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County
Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence
One person was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck collided with a road grader...
Clifton man killed Thursday when truck collides with road grader in Washington County
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Fire crews battled a late-night blaze on Thursday in the 1900 block of S.E. 21st in East Topeka.
Fire crews battle late-night blaze on Thursday in East Topeka