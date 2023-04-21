Clifton man killed Thursday when truck collides with road grader in Washington County

One person was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck collided with a road grader northwest of Clifton in Washington County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck collided with a road grader at a rural Washington County intersection, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday at 5th and Bismark roads. The location was about six miles northwest of Clifton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling east on 5th Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck then collided with a Caterpillar motor-grader that was southbound on Bismark Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, J. Douglas Toll, 78, of Clifton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Toll wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the motor-grader, Jeremiah James Peters, 48, of Washington, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Peters wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

