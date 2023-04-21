Chase County tornadoes reach EF 2 intensity

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A few areas in Chase County have seen tornadoes that have reached EF 2 intensity.

According to the National Weather Service, their damage survey team has found damage for three areas in Chase County reaching the intensity.

The current findings of EF 2 damage are as follows:

One mile east of Elmdale.

Three miles southwest of Strong City.

3.5 miles south of Dunlap.

The specific tracks, width, and number of tornadoes are still being assessed at this time.

Further details will be shared once it becomes available.

