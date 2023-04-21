Chase County tornadoes reach EF 2 intensity

National Weather Service
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A few areas in Chase County have seen tornadoes that have reached EF 2 intensity.

According to the National Weather Service, their damage survey team has found damage for three areas in Chase County reaching the intensity.

The current findings of EF 2 damage are as follows:

  • One mile east of Elmdale.
  • Three miles southwest of Strong City.
  • 3.5 miles south of Dunlap.

The specific tracks, width, and number of tornadoes are still being assessed at this time.

Further details will be shared once it becomes available.

