Bubic to have Tommy John surgery

FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws against the Detroit Tigers in the...
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that pitcher Kris Bubic will have reconstructive surgery on his UCL, five days after he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain.

The left-handed pitcher allowed five runs on 10 hits in a 9-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. In three starts this season, he was 0-2 with a 3.94 earned run average, striking out 16 batters and walking two in 16 innings pitched.

Bubic appeared and Royals head athletic trainer Kyle Turner are schedule to speak to reporters at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The most recent Royals pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery was reliever Jake Brentz in July 2022.

