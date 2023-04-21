Advisors Excel work to impart giving spirit in AE kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A whole lot of kids lent a helping hand tonight at Randolph Elementary.

80 children of Advisors Excel employees packed lunches for the school’s Fun Food Friday program. The company says its ‘Kids Give Back Event’ helps instill a sense of charity in their kids.

“Our employees love to serve and to give to our community, and we felt like there was an opportunity for our children to give back as well,” Tracy Khounsavanh Killough, Advisors Excel Director of Community Engagement, said. “So, we created this opportunity with project Topeka so our kids can learn what it’s like to help others and learn the importance of being a helper.”

Project Topeka’s Fun Food Friday aims to help bridge the weekend meal gap some kids face when out of school. Over 350 lunches were packed Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.