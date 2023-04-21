41st annual Designers’ Showhouse begins in capital city

The 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse started today in Topeka, Kan.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse started today in Topeka, Kan.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas will host the 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The fundraiser will continue on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until May 7. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $25 online or at a ticket outlet at Hy-Vee, Linen Tree & Co, Porterfield’s Flowers, and Red Door Home Store. They also have a link on the Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas website where attendees can purchase tickets.

Public tours of the facility are offered. The last tour starts 30 minutes before closing.

The Designers’ Showhouse fundraiser proceeds will support programs and services that benefit children and families.

This year’s house is located at 8338 SW 37th St., just off Auburn Rd. in Topeka, Kan. The home was built in 1995 and owned by one family prior to the purchase made by Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas in April 2022.

The home renovations and updates were made through a partnership between Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas and the Topeka Area Building Association. Crews said walls had been removed on the main floor, adding an expanded and remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan concept. The lower lever was finished, adding a bedroom, bathroom, media room, and family room with a gas fireplace. An outdoor living area boasts a completely renovated deck and patio area, along with the addition of an inground swimming pool.

Executive Director Reva Wywadis shared a comment about the Designers’ Showhouse.

“This Designers’ Showhouse offers the public the opportunity to see the talents of area contractors, craftsmen, and designers, as well as the latest in products for your home,” said Wywadis. “What a great way to get ideas for your own home while supporting a great cause in our community.”

All proceeds raised from tours, events, sponsorships, advertising, and the sale of the home support programs and services benefitting children and families.

For more information about this year’s special events, group tours, private events, ticket outlets, updates and more, visit https://east.ks.childcareaware.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in...
Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

41st annual Designers’ Showhouse begins in capital city
41st annual Designers’ Showhouse begins in capital city
A man and woman have been arrested on drug and weapons counts following a search warrant that...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
Traffic will be reduced to one-way on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from Poyntz Ave. to Anderson...
Traffic reduced to one-way on MLK Jr. Dr. in Manhattan
The Topeka Cemetery’s fountain underwent some maintenance for free on Friday, April 21, thanks...
Sandblast company generously offers free service to renovate Topeka Cemetery’s Hummer Fountain
Highway upgrades lead to lane reduction on Fort Riley Blvd. from Juliette to 10th St. in...
Highway upgrades lead to lane reduction on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan