41st annual Designers’ Showhouse begins in capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse started today in Topeka, Kan.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas will host the 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The fundraiser will continue on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until May 7. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $25 online or at a ticket outlet at Hy-Vee, Linen Tree & Co, Porterfield’s Flowers, and Red Door Home Store. They also have a link on the Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas website where attendees can purchase tickets.

Public tours of the facility are offered. The last tour starts 30 minutes before closing.

The Designers’ Showhouse fundraiser proceeds will support programs and services that benefit children and families.

This year’s house is located at 8338 SW 37th St., just off Auburn Rd. in Topeka, Kan. The home was built in 1995 and owned by one family prior to the purchase made by Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas in April 2022.

The home renovations and updates were made through a partnership between Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas and the Topeka Area Building Association. Crews said walls had been removed on the main floor, adding an expanded and remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan concept. The lower lever was finished, adding a bedroom, bathroom, media room, and family room with a gas fireplace. An outdoor living area boasts a completely renovated deck and patio area, along with the addition of an inground swimming pool.

Executive Director Reva Wywadis shared a comment about the Designers’ Showhouse.

“This Designers’ Showhouse offers the public the opportunity to see the talents of area contractors, craftsmen, and designers, as well as the latest in products for your home,” said Wywadis. “What a great way to get ideas for your own home while supporting a great cause in our community.”

All proceeds raised from tours, events, sponsorships, advertising, and the sale of the home support programs and services benefitting children and families.

For more information about this year’s special events, group tours, private events, ticket outlets, updates and more, visit https://east.ks.childcareaware.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.