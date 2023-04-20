Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County

GREENSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man has died following a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday on US-54 highway, about 14 miles east of Greensburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred after a 2022 International vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lane of US-54.

A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to avoid hitting the International semi and drove left of center into the eastbound lane of US-54, continuing onto the south shoulder of the highway.

A 2006 Chrysler Pacifica that was eastbound on US-54 attempted to avoid the Tahoe by driving onto the south shoulder. The vehicles then collided head-on along the south shoulder of the highway.

Both the Chevrolet and Chrysler came to rest on the highway’s south shoulder.

A passenger in the Tahoe, Jaidyn Barz, 19, of Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Barz was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Tahoe, Jesse Eugene Hall, 18, of Wisconsin, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Hall wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A third occupant of the Tahoe, Jonathan Gajeuski, 19, of Wisconsin, was transported to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Gajeuski was wearing his seat belt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log didn’t list a city of residence for any of the Tahoe’s occupants.

The driver of the Pacifica, Cody William Metz, 19, of Washington, Kan., was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Metz was wearing his seat belt.

Neither the Tahoe nor the Pacifica collided with the International vehicle, according to the patrol.

