TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we get creative with our Wednesday’s Child: Preston. He’s a 12-year-old boy who needs the positive strokes of an adoptive family.

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District is home to Paper June, a place to read, create and play; and the perfect place for 12-year-old Preston. This preteen is a bookworm and says that’s why he likes the fifth grade.

“That I can read books and stuff, (do you have some favorite books?) Dog Man. Oh, and the Report Card.”

When he’s not reading – he’s writing. Preston is quite the author. “I just write. Anything I can think about”

Soon Preston hopes to write about family, his “own” family that he joins through adoption.

“A family that would like do stuff with me and we could have fun. Go fishing… oh go to like places that we can play together, go to trampoline park. That’s really it.”

The picture he paints could soon become reality, if just one family steps forward. A family who will help him – so someday, he can help others.

“(What do you want to be when you grow up?) A police officer cause it’s seems fun that they get to help people.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

