Washburn University students provide community service during ‘Big Event’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students will provide community service to non-profit agency locations during the university’s “Big Event.”

Washburn University announced the Washburn Student Government Association is hosting the annual “Big Event” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Washburn students, faculty, staff and supporters will go into the community and volunteer at non-profit agency locations.

“The Big Event” is a way to provide support to the Topeka community. It benefits the students by showing them that participating in extracurricular activities is as important as academic success. Through the event, Ichabods and supporters will do their part to create a holistic environment with the Topeka community and embody the Washburn motto, “Non Nobis Solum, Not for Ourselves Alone.”

Washburn Student Government Association’s Campus and Community Affairs Director Bella Wood shared her thoughts on the impact the “Big Event” has on the community.

“We love and look forward to this event every year,” said Wood. “We want to give back to those who support us, in all kinds of ways. Helping others is a great way to build community and foster connections, plus it’s a fun time!”

138 volunteers were recruited for the “Big Event” this year. Different areas of the university are represented by the volunteers, including departments, students organizations, fraternity and sorority students.

Washburn Student Government Association President Shayden Hanes shares his thoughts on giving back to the community.

“The Topeka community is such a big reason of why we are still here today. It is an honor to give back to the community that has continuously given us so much,” said Hanes.

Washburn University said this year, Washburn Student Government Association is collaborating with the Capper Foundation, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, University Child Development Center, Topeka Rescue Mission, Omni Circle Group, Harvesters, Southwest YMCA and Shawnee County Recreation. The volunteers will rake leaves, shovel mulch, mow and prune, paint and more. There will be alternative options available for volunteers that need accessibility accommodations.

To learn more about “The Big Event,” email the Washburn Student Government Association.

