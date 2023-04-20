Washburn University percussion group won first place in collegiate competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University percussion group won first place in the Collegiate Ensemble Competition at the Kansas Percussive Arts Society 2023 Solo/Ensemble Competition.

Washburn University announced the percussion competition was held on Saturday, April 8 at Derby High School in Derby, Kan. Students Cameron Arnold, Daniel Buller, Miles Moore and Simon Walrod performed in the percussion group under the direction of Dr. Von Hansen. Hansen is the president of the Kansas chapter of the Percussive Arts Society and assistant professor of percussion.

Washburn University said the percussion group performed “The Whole Toy Laid Down” by David Hollinden.

Hansen shared his thoughts on the piece chosen for the percussion group to perform.

“I specifically chose this piece because my former professor is familiar with David Hollinden’s compositions and came to Washburn to observe us. I knew he would be able to give the group great insight on their performance,” said Hansen.

Washburn University said the intricate transitional work required the percussion group to place a lot of practice and dedication into improving the performance. The instrument set-up for the competition took one hour for a 15-minute performance.

Moore commented on the percussion group’s performance of “The Whole Toy Laid Down.”

“This piece is one of the hardest pieces ever written for percussion in my opinion,” said Moore, a junior at Washburn University. “The fact that we were able to come together, complete a clean performance, and win a competition on top of that is amazing.”

Hansen shared his experience directing the percussion group.

“For me, it has been a great experience directing these students,” said Hansen. “They are so motivated and this group is like a family; they really support each other.”

Washburn University percussion group is preparing for the annual Percussion Picnic from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 outside of the Mulvane Art Museum on the Washburn University campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Washburn University said KPAS is a chapter of the Percussive Arts Society which is the largest percussion community in the world. The KPAS 2023 Solo/Ensemble Competition was created so that percussion college students in Kansas would have a chance to display their skills and meet other percussion ensembles within the state.

