Washburn University Institute of Technology finalizes plans for graduation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Institute of Technology will honor spring graduates in two ceremonies on Thursday, May 11.
Washburn University said the commencement celebrations will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the graduate’s program of study, and will be in Lee Arena in the Petro Allied Health Center on the Washburn University campus at 1901 SW Mulvane.
Students will be honored at the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony who attained certification in the following areas:
- Applied Science in Surgical Technology
- Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
- Automotive Service Technician
- Business Bookkeeping & Accounting
- Certified Production Technician
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Foundations of Emergency Medical Services (EMR)
- Foundations of Nursing – Medication Aide
- Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing, Foundations of Phlebotomy
- Foundations of Healthcare Pathways
- Industrial Production Technician
- Kansas High School Diploma
- Phlebotomy
- Practical Nursing
- Sterile Processing
- Welding
- Welding (Fast-Track)
Students who earned certification in the following areas will be honored at 8 p.m.:
- Advanced Systems Technology
- Cabinet/Millwork
- Carpentry
- Climate & Energy Control Technologies
- Commercial and Heavy Construction
- Cosmetology
- Culinary Arts
- Diesel Technology
- Early Childhood Professional
- Heavy Diesel Technology
- Electrical Technology
- Graphics Technology
- Information Systems Technology
- Machine/Tool Technology
- Machine/Tool Technology (Fast-Track)
- Plumbing Technology
- Technical Drafting
Washburn University said a live stream of both commencements will be shown on Washburn Tech’s YouTube channel. Wichers Photography will take photos of each graduate and post them to a special gallery. Graduates and their families may download their photos at no charge.
Washburn University said a graduation buffet will be offered by Chartwells from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lincoln Dining Hall on the Washburn University campus at 1801 SW Washburn Ave. The cost for graduates and children from 4 to 13 years of age is $7.95 while kids three and under can eat free. The cost for all other guests is $13.95. Reservations are required and can be made at https://dineoncampus.com/washburn.
