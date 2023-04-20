Washburn University Institute of Technology finalizes plans for graduation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Institute of Technology will honor spring graduates in two ceremonies on Thursday, May 11.

Washburn University said the commencement celebrations will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the graduate’s program of study, and will be in Lee Arena in the Petro Allied Health Center on the Washburn University campus at 1901 SW Mulvane.

Students will be honored at the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony who attained certification in the following areas:

Applied Science in Surgical Technology

Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

Automotive Service Technician

Business Bookkeeping & Accounting

Certified Production Technician

Emergency Medical Technician

Foundations of Emergency Medical Services (EMR)

Foundations of Nursing – Medication Aide

Foundations of Healthcare – Nursing, Foundations of Phlebotomy

Foundations of Healthcare Pathways

Industrial Production Technician

Kansas High School Diploma

Phlebotomy

Practical Nursing

Sterile Processing

Welding

Welding (Fast-Track)

Students who earned certification in the following areas will be honored at 8 p.m.:

Advanced Systems Technology

Cabinet/Millwork

Carpentry

Climate & Energy Control Technologies

Commercial and Heavy Construction

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Diesel Technology

Early Childhood Professional

Heavy Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Graphics Technology

Information Systems Technology

Machine/Tool Technology

Machine/Tool Technology (Fast-Track)

Plumbing Technology

Technical Drafting

Washburn University said a live stream of both commencements will be shown on Washburn Tech’s YouTube channel. Wichers Photography will take photos of each graduate and post them to a special gallery. Graduates and their families may download their photos at no charge.

Washburn University said a graduation buffet will be offered by Chartwells from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lincoln Dining Hall on the Washburn University campus at 1801 SW Washburn Ave. The cost for graduates and children from 4 to 13 years of age is $7.95 while kids three and under can eat free. The cost for all other guests is $13.95. Reservations are required and can be made at https://dineoncampus.com/washburn.

