Washburn Tech welcomes incoming students on annual signing day

Washburn Tech uses the event to recognize their new students.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was the 10th annual signing day at Washburn Tech.

Incoming students signed their letters of intent to attend Washburn Tech this fall. Employers in the area appreciate the pipeline for local talent.

“We hire a lot of individuals that graduate from these programs here at Washburn Tech so it’s a win for everyone in the community,” Mars Wrigley’s Steven Vickery said. “We are expanding so we are growing jobs so it’s good for everyone in the community” Steven Vickery Mars Wrigley

“This is really cool,” incoming student Leonard Stevens said. “I’ve never seen anything like it before or experienced it before. It’s a unique day.”

Washburn Tech offers more than 30 career programs in construction, design, technology and more.

