Wamego’s Hardenburger shining on the mound

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophomore Peyton Hardenburger in 2023 is as good as they come.

Hardenburger has not allowed a run this season, she only allowed three hits, three walks and has 85 strikeouts in 105 batters faced. Her last two performances, Hardenburger had 19 and 21 strikeouts. She’s recorded two no hitters as well.

She’s also leading the team with a .657 batting average, 16 RBI’s six doubles, two triples and a homerun.

”Being able to do the sport that I’ve played for 12 years of my life, it’s just fun to do it in front of the Wamego community and hopefully be a role model to younger girls,” she said.

”For me, my mentality is no matter what what circle I’m going to or what town I’m in, I’m going to be the best and always keep that mindset of I like to say, ‘”Be all respect all.’” “Having that respect for my competitors but also knowing at the end of the day, whose going to win,” she added.

”She wants the ball, she wants to be the best,” Head coach Luke Meyer said. “She’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. She wants to dominate in every fashion. She’s a great kid on top of being a great athlete, she’s a great teammate and she’s not here for herself.”

Hardenburger said her rise pitch and curveball have been her dominate pitches but she takes none of the credit. She thanked her teammates and family for supporting her and accomplishing one goal, and that’s a state championship.

She’s also started a new tradition for every Wamego softball game:

I found out from @luke_meyer23 that @Peyton80 spearheaded this new tradition. A special talent & person giving back to her community.



Hardenburger told me they will honor anyone who's an influential person in someone's life. She hopes to do this every game. @WamegoSoftball https://t.co/qw77rlPD3y pic.twitter.com/6R5PRXi9Zu — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) April 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.