Wamego’s Hardenburger shining on the mound

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophomore Peyton Hardenburger in 2023 is as good as they come.

Hardenburger has not allowed a run this season, she only allowed three hits, three walks and has 85 strikeouts in 105 batters faced. Her last two performances, Hardenburger had 19 and 21 strikeouts. She’s recorded two no hitters as well.

She’s also leading the team with a .657 batting average, 16 RBI’s six doubles, two triples and a homerun.

”Being able to do the sport that I’ve played for 12 years of my life, it’s just fun to do it in front of the Wamego community and hopefully be a role model to younger girls,” she said.

”For me, my mentality is no matter what what circle I’m going to or what town I’m in, I’m going to be the best and always keep that mindset of I like to say, ‘”Be all respect all.’” “Having that respect for my competitors but also knowing at the end of the day, whose going to win,” she added.

”She wants the ball, she wants to be the best,” Head coach Luke Meyer said. “She’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. She wants to dominate in every fashion. She’s a great kid on top of being a great athlete, she’s a great teammate and she’s not here for herself.”

Hardenburger said her rise pitch and curveball have been her dominate pitches but she takes none of the credit. She thanked her teammates and family for supporting her and accomplishing one goal, and that’s a state championship.

She’s also started a new tradition for every Wamego softball game:

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as severe weather moves into the WIBW viewing area.
LIVE: WATCH SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

KU baseball hosts Air Force, winning 12-2.
KU baseball sweeps Air Force
Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell signing autographs for fans at Vikings Grille in Topeka
Nowell, Johnson visit Capital City to meet fans
Fomrer Royals announcer Steve Physioc shares stories with the public at the Topeka and Shawnee...
Former Royals announcer talks baseball history at TSCPL
K-State sophomore Anthony Thomas announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will enter the...
K-State’s Anthony Thomas to enter transfer portal