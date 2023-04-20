USD 330 Mission Valley breaks ground on $12 million upgrades

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley broke ground Thursday on $12 million in upgrades.

Voters in the district approved the bond project for several additional and renovations in August, including a new career education wing, new football, softball and baseball fields, renovations for the science classrooms, and multiple infrastructure upgrades. Superintendent Bill Clark says every piece will improve what their students can take away from their education.

“These facilities support all the students in USD 330, and this will carry them well into the future,” Clark said. “We feel that this will continue to add to the quality of education that our students get from Mission Valley.”

Work is expected to last through August 2025.

USD 330 Bond Project:

New Career Technical Education Wing

Newly Renovated Science Classrooms

Newly Renovated Vocational Ag Building

7-12 Secure Entrance

7-12 Office Renovation

K-12 Communication Upgrade

HVAC Upgrades

New Softball and Baseball Fields

New Artificial Turf football Field

New All-Weather Track

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.