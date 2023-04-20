United Way volunteer fair provides locals with opportunity to give back

The United Way of Kaw Valley hosted a free volunteer fair to allow residents to connect with nonprofit organizations. Over 50 nonprofits were present at the fair.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Kaw Valley hosted a free volunteer fair that allowed residents interested in volunteering to connect with nonprofit organizations in Shawnee County.

Over 50 nonprofits were present at Fairlawn Plaza. Some local organizations in attendance included American Red CrossCapper Foundation, and Topeka Rescue Mission.

United Way also provided educational opportunities and tips that focus on volunteer service. Attendants also received door prizes when they connected with groups.

“You feel better when you volunteer. I mean, that’s sort of a personal benefit,” said Jessica Barraclough, United Way of Greater Topeka VP of Strategic Initiatives. “I don’t know a lot of folks out there that’ll say, ‘Oh, I volunteered today, and I didn’t have any fun, right?’ Folks leave just feeling better.”

