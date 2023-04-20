Topeka Police respond to disturbance call in downtown

Topeka police respond to an incident Thursday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler, just west...
Topeka police respond to an incident Thursday morning in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler, just west of downtown on Oct. 20, 2022.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance call in downtown Topeka after two adult males had gotten into an argument.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call around 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of SE Quincy St and 10th Ave.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public, as all involved individuals have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more once it’s available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Christopher Ray
Arrest made in Topeka’s 14th homicide, victim identified as 55-year-old local

Latest News

Reva Wywadis and Gina Nellis discuss this year's Designers' Showhouse for Child Care Aware of...
41st annual Designers’ Showhouse ready to open
Reva Wywadis and Gina Nellis discuss this year's Designers' Showhouse for Child Care Aware of...
41st annual Designers' Showhouse ready to open
Live at Five
Mission Valley broke ground Thursday on $12 million in upgrades.
USD 330 Mission Valley breaks ground on $12 million upgrades
Erika McNeill of Envista and Jeremy Kindy of KS Children's Service League talk about April's...
KS Children’s Service League gets boost during Child Abuse Awareness Month