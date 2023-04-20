Topeka Police respond to disturbance call in downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance call in downtown Topeka after two adult males had gotten into an argument.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call around 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of SE Quincy St and 10th Ave.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public, as all involved individuals have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more once it’s available.

