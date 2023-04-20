Topeka Civic Theatre lifts curtain on “The Crucible”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Civic Theatre steps back in time for its latest main stage production.

TCT artistic director Shannon Reilly visited Eye on NE Kansas to lift the curtain on “The Crucible.”

Reilly says Arthur Miller’s work is a classic, so there’s no need to alter the content - although he has added a few special touches. He says the true strength lies in the talented cast and crew. About three dozen people are involved in the production.

The Crucible runs April 21 through May 6. Find performance times and tickets at topekacivictheatre.com.

