Thursday forecast: Dry and near seasonal

Staying cool the rest of the month
Dry most of the day
Dry most of the day
By Doug Meyers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **STORMS WITH SEVERE WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 8AM, MOST OF THE DAYTIME HOURS WILL BE DRY** The big weather story will be the cool weather that will last the rest of the month. With a cold front this morning, highs will be more seasonal today with even cooler weather continuing through next week.

Taking Action:

  1. Remain weather aware through sunrise as the severe weather threat continues to push east.
  2. This weekend’s lows will be down in the 30s for 2 chances for a frost and/or freeze.

Overall it will be a quiet forecast through the weekend after this morning’s storms push out shortly after sunrise. The main concerns are the wind gusts 20-35 mph until Sunday with cold temperatures this weekend especially for lows.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 45
Today: A few leftover showers/storms early otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

A reinforcing cold front pushes through Friday night leading to lows in the 30s. We’ll continue to keep an eye on how cold with respect to the potential for a frost/freeze. Better chance for a frost/freeze Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 50s with a few 60s this weekend with wind gusts 30 mph Saturday and lighter winds by Sunday.

Next week will come with several rounds of rain with a low chance for t-storms almost everyday. Right now I have Monday and Thursday dry but that is not a guarantee. We could be setting up a washout for many areas especially Tuesday and Wednesday but this will be fine-tuned in the coming days so stay updated.

Warm and breezy today