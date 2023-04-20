Sunset Zoo to host Party for the Planet Earth Day celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo will host Party for the Planet to celebrate conservation on Earth Day.

Sunset Zoo announced Party for the Planet will include activities, music, food and fun from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Sunset Zoo said guests can enjoy community booths around the zoo for the public to learn about conservation activities. Guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt for prizes related to conservation education.

Additionally, guests can enjoy food trucks, face painting, keeper chats at habitats throughout the day, and animal meet and greet with the zoo’s education animals in the morning.

During the afternoon, guests can participate in Sulcata Tortoise feedings in the Sunset Zoo Wild Wonders room and a performance by Kansas State University’s Tatsmaki Yosakoi at the Chautauqua Amphitheater beginning at 2 p.m.

Sunset Zoo will celebrate its 90th anniversary with cake served at 1 p.m. while supplies last at the Sunset Zoo bison statue.

Sunset Zoo said the event is rain or shine with regular admission rates. Members are always free.

To learn more about Party for the Planet and the Sunset Zoo, visit the Sunset Zoo website.

