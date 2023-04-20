Spark hosted Arts and Entrepreneurship for the community of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many members of the Manhattan community had the opportunity to network with fellow creative entrepreneurs today at Wareham Hall.

Arts & Entrepreneurship was designed with artists, performers, and creatives in mind, to build community and connect with each other, and learn about the resources that could support their work. This event was hosted by Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, and Spark.

Being an artist or creative can be an isolated path, and the arts community in Manhattan wants more opportunities to bring creatives together with funding and resources. This event was the first of many, to establish and support the arts & entrepreneurship community in the Manhattan area. This event aims to bring artists, performers, and creatives together in Manhattan with the goal of helping create new connections between creatives, as well as introducing artists to resources, funding, and education to support their work.

The panel of regional creative entrepreneurs was: JahVhelle Rhone (Musician, Influencer), Emma Highfill (Photographer), Phyllis Pease (Visual Artist), Sarah Fizell (Arts Administrator – ArtsConnect Topeka)

Attendees of this event were able to hear from artists and creatives who have built a business and brand on their work, as well as other organizations and funding sources who support the arts. They also attended a Q&A session with a panel of regional creative entrepreneurs. This event provides an opportunity to gain more insight into other creative entrepreneurs’ successes, while also, building their network and connecting with other creators to overcome the common isolated path of an artist/creative entrepreneur.

”We are currently running one of our core business education classes called Flint Hills business launch and we have 2 participants who are artists and performers so when joined this class for me it was like oh this is the time we really need to start having a conversation with the community about helping somebody who is an artist performer or creative to actually bridge that gap into building a business around their creative work,” said Sarah Siders, executive director of Spark.

Siders mentioned that there were around 25 resources represented at the event from all across the region.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.