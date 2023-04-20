SNCO motor vehicle operations suspended one week longer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motor vehicle operations at the Shawnee County Courthouse will remain suspended for another week.

The Treasurer’s Office suspended those services earlier this month due to construction at the courthouse and was expected to resume next week.

Treasurer Larry Mah told county commissioners Thursday that suspension will continue to ensure a smoother re-opening.

The office should resume normal operations on May 1. Online services and the Motor Vehicle Annex at 17th and Wanamaker remain open.

