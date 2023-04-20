Party for the Planet celebrates Earth Day at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will celebrate Earth Day by participating in Party for the Planet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Topeka Zoo announced Party for the Planet is part of a global effort where the Topeka Zoo will join over 130 other zoos and aquariums across the nation, and 192 other countries worldwide in this celebration.

Topeka Zoo said with 40 interactive Earth Day stations throughout the zoo, children of all ages will be able to participate in hands-on and informative activities. Attendees can participate in projects, edible activities, and presentations on a range of environmental issues. Some of the presentations include discussing how to protect animals and their habitats locally and globally. They will also be able to create eco-friendly crafts to take home and engage with Discovery Stations, along with other events.

Additionally, the Topeka Zoo noted attendees will have the opportunity to interact with two dozen organizations to learn about the steps they can take from their own homes, yards and gardens to protect animals and their habitats.

“What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with a Party for the Planet, surrounded by some of the planet’s most amazing and diverse animals? We hope to inspire our guests to take action and make a difference in their communities and the world,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Education and Conservation for the Topeka Zoo.

To learn more about Party for the Planet and the Topeka Zoo, contact Dinwiddie at ddinwiddie@topekazoo.org.

