Nowell, Johnson visit Capital City to meet fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat NIL helped spearhead this event in Topeka where fans could bring items to autograph and take pictures.

This was set up by R and D Collectables over on 21st and Washburn. Owner Ryan Peters told 13 Sports that he holds these types of events often with Chiefs players, KU and K-State players.

”We got to shoutout Wildcat NIL for helping us create this event,” Former K-State guard Markquis Nowell said. “Taking pictures, signing autographs one time before me and Keyontae go on to the NBA so, it’s been nothing but fun and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

”It’s really blessing, gives us a chance to give back to the fans that supported us all year,” Former K-State Forward Keyontae Johnson said. “It’s a big time event, cherishing it with my brother and just memories through this journey we’re going through.”

Fans lined up outside for a good hour and half as fans brought all kinds of memorabilia.

