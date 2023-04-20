Nick Timberlake commits to Kansas

Nick Timberlake commits to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Nick Timberlake commits to the Kansas Jayhawks.(Towson Tigers Basketball)
By Jerick Tafoya
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas fans can take a breath as they have made their first move in the transfer portal.

After losing Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, and Kevin McCullar earlier this offseason, KU made its first transfer portal move as Towson sharpshooter Nick Timberlake committed to play for the Jayhawks on Wednesday.

An announcement was posted on Timberlake’s Twitter account.

Timberlake played his fifth year of college basketball last year (all with Towson) and his best season.

The 6′4″, 205 lbs. guard from Braintree, Mass., played 33 games for the Tigers last year. He averaged 17.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

