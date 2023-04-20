NE Kansas residents seeing damage, power outages from Wednesday storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Various area residents shared their photos as the storms went on Wednesday night.

You can see them below, or on the WIBW Weather page. You can also share your own photos or videos.

Evergy also reports several power outages from Wednesday night’s storms.

In Chase County, around Elmdale and Cottonwood Falls, more than 900 customers did not have power.

In Wabaunsee County, around the Eskridge area, another 650 customers experienced a power outage.

