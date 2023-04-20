NE Kansas residents seeing damage, power outages from Wednesday storms

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Various area residents shared their photos as the storms went on Wednesday night.

You can see them below, or on the WIBW Weather page. You can also share your own photos or videos.

Evergy also reports several power outages from Wednesday night’s storms.

In Chase County, around Elmdale and Cottonwood Falls, more than 900 customers did not have power.

In Wabaunsee County, around the Eskridge area, another 650 customers experienced a power outage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Camden Hubbard
Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

Latest News

NE Kansas residents seeing damage, power outages from Wednesday storms
NE Kansas residents seeing damage, power outages from Wednesday storms
WRMS students demonstrate cultural studies through food truck competition
WRMS students demonstrate cultural studies through food truck competition
Preston, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Preston
Wednesday's Child - Preston