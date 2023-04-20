Manhattan Fire Department moving location for new training headquarters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department will now have a new home for its training headquarters.

The new location will be right behind station 3 on Amherst Ave. A few years ago officials realized the current location of training headquarters at Kimball and Denison was on state property and the state wanted the north part back which is where the training is located. The church behind station 3 sold the 9 acres to the department to begin the process of building a new training ground that is essential to the department.

”Our training grounds get used every day and so we have firefighters out training, currently we have buildings that they’re training on, and it’s where they spend the majority of their time. We do over 200 hours per person a year in training so it’s essential for us to have ground to train on and this is a good location for it too,” said Ryan Almes, deputy fire chief of the Manhattan Fire Department.

Officials are beginning the master planning process of the facilities as Almes said this is a great location for the department.

