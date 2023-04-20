Lawrence police offer resources following resident’s suicide attempt

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Kansas Police Department is offering resources to residents in crisis after police officers de-escalated a suicidal situation at the Kansas River bridge on Thursday morning, April 19.

LKPD released body cam footage of the situation in a Facebook post, saying that the department edited sensitive audio from the video and blurred the individual’s face to protect their identity. The department also asked if anyone knows who this individual is — not go to the Facebook post and identify the person in the comment section.

According to Lawrence Police, officers were able to de-escalate the situation and send the person to the hospital safely.

A 2023 Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that one-third of all Kansans report feeling symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder. In fact, the 2021 numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 560 Kansans committed suicide that year.

To reduce the number of suicides in our state and offer help to anyone in crisis, LKPD has offered some resources that anyone can use.

Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County, KS (TRC) 785-843-9192 The Urgent Care is open from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, and noon to 4 pm on weekends, 365 days a year.

Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ 785-841-2345 or 988.

Veteran suicide prevention hotline The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Call 988, then press 1. Text 838255

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center 785-843-9192- 24-hour number Walk-In Hours Mon–Thurs 8:00 am - 8 pm Fri 9 am to 8 pm



*Warning* The video provided by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department contains sensitive material.

