Lawrence Police Department to conduct DUI saturation patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol throughout the city limits of Lawrence on Friday, April 21.

Lawrence Police Department said the specialized patrol detail, funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation, will have extra officers on the streets specifically looking for drivers who exhibit signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

Lawrence Police Department indicated if drivers are stopped by Lawrence police officers, the officers will perform field sobriety testing on drivers who show signs of alcohol and drug consumption and appropriate action will be taken.

Lawrence Police Department noted the purpose of the DUI Saturation Patrol is to encourage the community to designate a sober driver and to reduce the risk of DUI crashes by removing impaired drivers from the roadway.

Lawrence Police Department said they urge drivers to designate a sober driver and remind drivers to buckle up, every trip, every time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.