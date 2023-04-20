KU baseball sweeps Air Force

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas baseball took down Air Force 12-2 on Wednesday, completing the sweep of the two-game midweek series.

The Jayhawks first won on Tuesday 19-4. Wednesday’s victory marked the third straight game Kansas has scored double-digit runs.

Michael Brooks recorded his first career home run, followed by yet another en route to the win.

Up next, the Jayhawks will remain home and host Oklahoma State for a weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark.

