KS Children’s Service League gets boost during Child Abuse Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, which makes it perfect timing for Topeka-based Kansas Children’s Service League to get an extra boost in its efforts to prevent abuse and build stronger families.

Jeremy Kindy with KCSL and Erika McNeill with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their partnership. Envista chose KCSL as this month’s Envista Cares challenge partner.

During the month of April, Envista will match all donations to KCSL, up to $2,500. In addition, they’ll provide KCSL with a media package, promoting the organization on its various platforms.

Kindy said having the additional financial support helps provide programs and services across the state. The awareness piece, he says, is equally helpful as it let’s people know about the resources KCSL can provide.

People may donate at www.kcsl.org or www.envistacares.com.

