KS Children’s Service League gets boost during Child Abuse Awareness Month

KS Children's Service League is the April "Evista Cares" partner.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, which makes it perfect timing for Topeka-based Kansas Children’s Service League to get an extra boost in its efforts to prevent abuse and build stronger families.

Jeremy Kindy with KCSL and Erika McNeill with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their partnership. Envista chose KCSL as this month’s Envista Cares challenge partner.

During the month of April, Envista will match all donations to KCSL, up to $2,500. In addition, they’ll provide KCSL with a media package, promoting the organization on its various platforms.

Kindy said having the additional financial support helps provide programs and services across the state. The awareness piece, he says, is equally helpful as it let’s people know about the resources KCSL can provide.

People may donate at www.kcsl.org or www.envistacares.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Christopher Ray
Arrest made in Topeka’s 14th homicide, victim identified as 55-year-old local

Latest News

Reva Wywadis and Gina Nellis discuss this year's Designers' Showhouse for Child Care Aware of...
41st annual Designers’ Showhouse ready to open
Reva Wywadis and Gina Nellis discuss this year's Designers' Showhouse for Child Care Aware of...
41st annual Designers' Showhouse ready to open
Live at Five
Mission Valley broke ground Thursday on $12 million in upgrades.
USD 330 Mission Valley breaks ground on $12 million upgrades