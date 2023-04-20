KDOT, City of Topeka to hold public open house for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Topeka and project partners, will host a community open house for the I-70/Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement project.

Kansas Department of Transportation announced the community open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Cyrus K. Holliday Building located at 620 SE Madison St. in Topeka.

Kansas Department of Transportation said officials will share the latest information about the viaduct’s replacement project, which will include design plans, anticipated timelines, and upcoming utility relocation work.

Informational booths will be set up in an open house format. Project members from Kansas Department of Transportation and City of Topeka will be present to answer questions. There will not be a formal presentation.

Attendees can find materials from the open house on the project website.

Kansas Department of Transportation said the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project will enhance safety and improve the corridor by expanding I-70 from four lanes to six lanes from MacVicar Ave. to Topeka Blvd, replacing the existing viaduct and flattening the curve on I-70 near Third St.

The construction is set to begin in early 2025 for the I-70/Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. City utility relocations will begin this summer.

