K-State’s Anthony Thomas to enter transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another Wildcat has announced his plans to leave Manhattan.

K-State sophomore Anthony Thomas announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7 guard from D.C. redshirted, and did not play, in his only year with Kansas State.

Thomas is the third K-State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason — joining junior forward Ish Massoud and walk-on Peyton Ackerman.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.