Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Champions Indoor Football League’s (CIF) Board of Directors have launched an investigation regarding allegations surrounding the Topeka Tropics.

The CIF shared their release on their Facebook page.

In the release, the CIF says their Board of Directors have placed a league representative in Topeka as they continue to work with the owners of the Tropics organization.

Their game Saturday, April 22 will continue as scheduled. The Tropics will face the Sioux City Bandits at 7 p.m. They are hosting a “Student Night”, where students Pre-K through College can buy a ticket for $5.

The board believes the Tropics will complete the 2023 season, per the release.

