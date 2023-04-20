Heavy rainfall causes minor street flooding in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning resulted in minor street flooding in Topeka.

Large amounts of water had gathered as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday along streets in both south and North Topeka.

13 NEWS observed some minor street flooding in the area of S.W. Huntoon and Lane around 5:30 a.m., while also seeing street flooding around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

The National Weather Service said at 10 a.m. Thursday that Topeka had received an official 0.81 of an inch of rain at the National Weather Service station at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, located in the northeast portion of the capital city.

However, 1.74 inches of rainfall was reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday at Forbes Field, on the city’s south side.

