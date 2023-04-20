Governor Kelly signs bill to invest $35 million for State Water Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill investing a record $35 million for the State Water Plan.

The Office of the Governor said Senate Substitute for HB 2302 increases funding, including two funds for grants for water-related infrastructure projects.

The bill represents an increase in funding for water, adding $18 million on top of the annual $8 million for the State Water Plan and $17 million for the two grant funds. The bill designates an additional $35 million in funding to protect essential water resources. The bill includes that it is legislative intent to continue this funding through 2027.

Governor Kelly shared her thoughts on the bill.

“We must protect the water that has powered our booming farming economy for generations,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m proud that Republicans and Democrats were able to come together to make progress on this pressing crisis, investing a historic level of resources into major water storage projects.”

The bill also appropriates $52 million to pay off debt for the Milford and Perry Reservoirs, funding that was included in the Governor’s budget released in January, saving Kansas taxpayers money in interest payments.

Representative Jim Minnix shared his opinion on the signing of the bill.

“Water is one of our most vital natural resources and has been taken for granted far too long. Senate Substitute for HB 2302 is an effort to more fully fund the Kansas Water Office to address water quantity and water quality,” Representative Minnix said. “This will benefit all Kansans -- rural, urban, Republican, Democrats, younger, and older. The Kansas House Water Committee has worked diligently with many stakeholders to put these policies and long-term funding plans together for future Kansans.”

The Office of the Governor also signed House Bill 2279, a bipartisan bill requiring Kansas’ five Groundwater Management Districts to submit annual reports to the Kansas Legislature with updated water conservation and stabilization plans to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Representative Lindsay Vaughn, Kansas House District 22, shared thoughts on the signing of House Bill 2279.

“With the historic level of funding in HB 2302 and the commitment to conservation in HB 2279, these bills will provide the state tools it desperately needs to address our water crisis,” Representative Vaughn said. “Together, we are committed to ensuring access to this crucial resource for communities large and small, and for the future generations of Kansas.”

Governor Kelly also signed the following bills:

SB 44 – Enacts the Kansas Financial Institutions Information Security Act to allow the Bank Commissioner to enforce Federal Trade Commission rules to protect Kansans’ finances.

HB 2014 – Modifies emergency medical services statutes to increase the EMS instructor workforce and improve access to EMS education.

House Substitute for SB 42 – Exempts certain federally certified rural hospitals from a provider assessment fee. Creates certain requirements for members of a hospital board to be qualified electors.

SB 75 – Amends laws governing the rate of legal interest for civil tort actions to limit prejudgment interest awarded.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.