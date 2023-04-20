Former Royals announcer talks baseball history at TSCPL

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Royals play-by-play announcer and WIBW alum Steve Physioc took time out of his retirement to stop by Topeka and talk about Negro League Baseball at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) as part of their Shades of Greatness exhibit.

Physioc took to the library to share stories of his career, his books and share his favorite stories of Negro League Baseball.

“It means so much to me,” Physioc said. “I knew the history because growing up in the game, I would research stars like Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, my hero Satchel Paige, and of course the legendary Jackie Robinson.”

Physioc believes it’s important to learn the history of the Negro Leagues. “Even if the history is offensive, sometimes we need to be offended to evolve and to become better people and I certainly think that’s what we’re trying to do,” Physioc said.

Physioc was a sports anchor with WIBW in the 1970s and ‘80s. He broadcasted Royals games from 2012 through 2022 before announcing his retirement.

