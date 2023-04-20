Fire crews respond early Thursday to Dillons store in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were sent Thursday morning to a west-Topeka grocery store after a light haze was reported inside the building.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dillons food store at the Brookwood Shopping Center, 2815 S.W. 29th.

Initial reports indicated the building had a light haze after power had been restored following a brief outage.

At least three Topeka Fire Department trucks and an investigator responded to the scene.

There were no reports of an actual fire.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Check wibw.com later for updates as they become available.

