Fire crews respond early Thursday to Dillons store in west Topeka

Fire crews responded to a report of a light haze early Thursday at the Dillons food store, 2815 S.W. 29th in the Brookwood Shopping Center.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were sent Thursday morning to a west-Topeka grocery store after a light haze was reported inside the building.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dillons food store at the Brookwood Shopping Center, 2815 S.W. 29th.

Initial reports indicated the building had a light haze after power had been restored following a brief outage.

At least three Topeka Fire Department trucks and an investigator responded to the scene.

There were no reports of an actual fire.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Check wibw.com later for updates as they become available.

