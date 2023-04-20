Downed tree blocks traffic Thursday morning on North Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downed tree blocked a street for around two hours on Thursday morning in North Topeka.

The downed tree was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of N.E. Meriden Road, just south of a bridge over Soldier Creek.

The city of Topeka’s Forestry Department was on the scene as of 6:45 a.m. to remove the Cottonwood tree.

Crews used a chain saw to cut portions of the tree into smaller pieces. A large truck then used a device to pick up the tree branches.

Both north- and southbound traffic on N.E. Meriden Road was closed as city crews cleared the debris.

The tree fell after a strong thunderstorm that packed high winds and heavy rainfall rolled through the Topeka area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

