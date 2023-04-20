Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 4:55 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street.

Initial reports indicated a tree had fallen onto the roof of the residence and had caved in a portion of the roof.

A thunderstorm with high winds was occurring in the capital city about the time of the report.

The Topeka Fire Department was among agencies responding to the tree falling onto the house.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Christopher Ray
Arrest made in Topeka’s 14th homicide, victim identified as 55-year-old local
More severe storms late tonight
Another round of Severe Storms late tonight

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
KU baseball hosts Air Force, winning 12-2.
KU baseball sweeps Air Force
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Nurse Navigator Program to change emergency dispatch
Nurse Navigator Program to change emergency dispatch
Nurse Navigator Program to change emergency dispatch