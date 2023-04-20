Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 4:55 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street.

Initial reports indicated a tree had fallen onto the roof of the residence and had caved in a portion of the roof.

A thunderstorm with high winds was occurring in the capital city about the time of the report.

The Topeka Fire Department was among agencies responding to the tree falling onto the house.

