Car catches fire after 3-vehicle collision on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car caught fire Thursday morning after it was involved in a three-vehicle, noninjury collision on Interstate 70 just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 70, just west of the S.W. 1st Street exit.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene that a pickup truck, a sport utility vehicle and a car collided at that location.

A Chrysler PT Cruiser that was involved in the collision caught fire after it had been pulled over onto the right -- or south -- shoulder of I-70.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the Topeka Fire Department responded quickly to the scene to extinguish the car fire.

Much of the damage appeared to have been in the PT Cruiser’s engine area.

As crews were on the scene, eastbound traffic on I-70 was backed up from just west of the S.W. 1st Street exit to around S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Vehicles were allowed to proceed through the area in the left-hand lane, while the right lane was blocked.

Brown’s Super Service arrived around 8:45 a.m. to tow the PT Cruiser from the scene.

The roadway was reopened to both eastbound lanes of traffic by around 9 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Fire Department, the Topeka Police Department also responded to the scene.

