Capper Foundations thanks volunteers with drive-thru handout

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit set out today to give a little to those who give so much.

Capper Foundation invited all its volunteers for a drive-thru event at its building to pick up cookies, drinks and other assorted goods. The organization just wanted to do something to show its appreciation for those who dedicate their time to helping.

“These are the people that serve in so many and important ways at Capper Foundation,” Capper President/CEO Zach Ahrens said. “Without them, we would not be able to serve and support as many people as we do in the community.”

April is National Volunteer Month.

