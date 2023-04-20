41st annual Designers’ Showhouse ready to open

The Designers' Showhouse is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays April 21 through May 7. It's located at 8338 SW 37th St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of work, it’s time to see the big reveal for the 41st annual Designers’ Showhouse.

The home makeover benefits Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Executive director Reva Wywadis and this year’s Showhouse chair Gina Nellis visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about this year’s event.

Child Care Aware again purchased the home to be used in the makeover and its already sold. Proceeds from both the sale and tour ticket sales benefit Child Care Aware’s efforts to ensure quality child care options for families.

The Showhouse will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 21 through May 7. The house is located at 8338 SW 37th St., which is the corner of SW 37th and Auburn Rd.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $25, and they’re available at HyVee, Porterfields, Linen Tree, and Red Door, or online at east.ks.childcareaware.org.

The fundraiser benefits Child Care Aware.

