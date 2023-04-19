Zyanna Walker transferring to K-State

Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March...
Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March 9, 2022(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Heights High School star and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Zyanna Walker will head to Manhattan and join the Kansas State Wildcats.

Walker made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Instagram saying “We home with it!” followed by a purple heart at the hashtag, #emaw.

The Wichita native shared a series of photos and videos donning a K-State jersey and showing off her ball-handling skills. The first photo reads, “Committed.”

Walker started her college career this past season at Louisville, before entering the transfer portal.

