WRMS students demonstrate cultural studies through food truck competition

Eighth graders at Washburn Rural Middle School competed to serve the best dish from their Latin...
Eighth graders at Washburn Rural Middle School competed to serve the best dish from their Latin American studies.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural middle schoolers had a chance to test their entrepreneurship and studies at the same time Thursday afternoon.

Eighth graders at Washburn Rural Middle School competed to serve the best dish from their Latin American studies. The students had to come up with their own marketing, business plan, and, most importantly, signature meal for the school’s food truck competition.

They served dishes from several Central and South American countries to a panel of judges featuring teachers, a local food truck owner, and a member of the community. The students also sold samples of their meals throughout the day to raise prize money for the competition winners.

Students participating said it was exciting to learn about new cultures.

